American Century Companies Inc. Has $2.93 Million Holdings in UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of UBS Group AG (NYSE:UBS) by 27.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 191,255 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 40,742 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in UBS Group were worth $2,934,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accel Wealth Management increased its position in UBS Group by 125.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 2,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of UBS Group by 507.5% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 6,081 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 5,080 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $157,000. Finally, Commerce Bank acquired a new position in shares of UBS Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $160,000. 31.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of UBS stock opened at $16.54 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.94. UBS Group AG has a 1 year low of $10.39 and a 1 year high of $17.20.

UBS Group (NYSE:UBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.11. UBS Group had a return on equity of 12.89% and a net margin of 21.49%. The business had revenue of $8.90 billion during the quarter. Analysts forecast that UBS Group AG will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UBS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on UBS Group in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.09 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $15.80 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada set a $15.89 target price on UBS Group and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of UBS Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.70.

UBS Group Profile

UBS Group AG is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Global Wealth Management;; Personal and Corporate Banking; Asset Management; Investment Bank, and Corporate Center. The Global Wealth Management segment advises and offers financial services to wealthy private clients except those served by Wealth Management Americas which include banking and lending, wealth planning, and investment management.

