American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.05 Million Holdings in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

American Century Companies Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO) by 43.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,893 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,375 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $3,047,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in DEO. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $36,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $38,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 822.2% during the first quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 249 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the first quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Diageo during the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. 9.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DEO opened at $193.59 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $194.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.12 and a fifty-two week high of $202.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.66.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th will be paid a dividend of $2.4803 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 26th. This is a boost from Diageo’s previous semi-annual dividend of $1.53. This represents a yield of 1.8%. Diageo’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Argus upgraded Diageo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Diageo from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Diageo in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Diageo in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $189.12.

Diageo Plc engages in the production and distribution of alcoholic beverages. Its brands include Johnnie Walker, Crown Royal, JeB, Buchanan’s, Windsor and Bushmills whiskies, Smirnoff, Ciroc and Ketel One vodkas, Captain Morgan, Baileys, Don Julio, Tanqueray, and Guinness. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America; Europe and Turkey; Africa; Latin America and Caribbean; Asia Pacific; ISC; and Corporate and Other.

