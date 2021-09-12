American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.13 Million Holdings in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE:GSK) by 70.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 78,586 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 32,568 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in GlaxoSmithKline were worth $3,129,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 5,089.2% in the 1st quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 2,191,257 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $78,206,000 after buying an additional 2,149,030 shares in the last quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE now owns 1,297,109 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $51,651,000 after buying an additional 31,339 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 151,574 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,409,000 after buying an additional 8,645 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 156.9% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 42,011 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,500,000 after buying an additional 25,657 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of GlaxoSmithKline by 1,585.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 54,867 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,184,000 after buying an additional 51,612 shares in the last quarter. 12.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:GSK opened at $39.75 on Friday. GlaxoSmithKline plc has a 12-month low of $33.26 and a 12-month high of $42.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.66.

GlaxoSmithKline (NYSE:GSK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The pharmaceutical company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.25. GlaxoSmithKline had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 13.40%. The business had revenue of $11.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.55 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GlaxoSmithKline plc will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.523 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $2.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.26%. GlaxoSmithKline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.13%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Baader Bank reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of GlaxoSmithKline in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GlaxoSmithKline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.00.

GlaxoSmithKline Plc is a healthcare company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical medicines, vaccines, and consumer healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceuticals; Pharmaceuticals R&D; Vaccines and Consumer Healthcare. The Pharmaceuticals segment focuses on developing medicines in respiratory and infectious diseases, oncology, and immuno-inflammation.

