American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.34 Million Stock Position in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Kosmos Energy Ltd. (NYSE:KOS) by 59.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 965,169 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 359,007 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.24% of Kosmos Energy worth $3,339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KOS. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Kosmos Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 22.6% in the first quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 123,630 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $380,000 after buying an additional 22,825 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 10.9% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 6,237,833 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $19,149,000 after buying an additional 613,233 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Kosmos Energy by 0.9% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 926,400 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,844,000 after buying an additional 8,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

KOS stock opened at $2.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $951.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.42 and a beta of 3.78. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.24. Kosmos Energy Ltd. has a 12-month low of $0.90 and a 12-month high of $3.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.87.

Kosmos Energy (NYSE:KOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.09). Kosmos Energy had a negative net margin of 15.40% and a negative return on equity of 37.20%. Research analysts expect that Kosmos Energy Ltd. will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on KOS. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Kosmos Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Johnson Rice upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from an “accumulate” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4.50 to $6.25 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.70 to $7.80 in a report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Kosmos Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $3.50 to $3.70 in a report on Monday, May 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kosmos Energy has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4.21.

Kosmos Energy Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas. The firms assets include production offshore Ghana, Equatorial Guinea and U.S. Gulf of Mexico, as well as a gas development offshore Mauritania and Senegal. It also maintains a sustainable exploration program balanced between proven basin infrastructure-led exploration, emerging basins, and frontier basins.

