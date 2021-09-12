American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.59 Million Stock Holdings in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its stake in SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,314 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,463 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.17% of SkyWest worth $3,588,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of SKYW. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in SkyWest by 6.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,943,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $432,759,000 after purchasing an additional 475,223 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 119.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 543,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,621,000 after buying an additional 295,873 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 40.1% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 796,866 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,413,000 after buying an additional 228,058 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 143.5% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 261,684 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $14,257,000 after buying an additional 154,196 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 62.2% during the first quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 370,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,170,000 after buying an additional 141,948 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.85% of the company’s stock.

SKYW opened at $43.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average is $42.37 and its 200 day moving average is $48.25. SkyWest, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.44 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.08 and a beta of 2.03.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.94. SkyWest had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.89%. On average, equities research analysts expect that SkyWest, Inc. will post 3.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $66.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th.

About SkyWest

SkyWest, Inc is the holding company for two scheduled passenger airline operations and an aircraft leasing company. SkyWest’s airline companies provide commercial air service in cities throughout North America with nearly 3,000 daily flights carrying more than 53 million passengers annually. SkyWest Airlines operates through partnerships with United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines.

