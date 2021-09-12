American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.68 Million Holdings in MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of MYR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MYRG) by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 10,613 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of MYR Group worth $3,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MYRG. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 7.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,034,586 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,489,000 after purchasing an additional 208,023 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 16.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 695,049 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $49,814,000 after purchasing an additional 99,568 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in MYR Group by 4.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 413,218 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,615,000 after purchasing an additional 19,037 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in MYR Group by 11.0% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 291,290 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,876,000 after purchasing an additional 28,827 shares during the period. Finally, Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in MYR Group by 57.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 279,868 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $20,058,000 after purchasing an additional 102,136 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Get MYR Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ MYRG opened at $106.94 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $97.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $84.51. MYR Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $33.68 and a 1 year high of $110.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

MYR Group (NASDAQ:MYRG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $649.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $563.05 million. MYR Group had a net margin of 3.12% and a return on equity of 17.43%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that MYR Group Inc. will post 4.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYR Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $108.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd.

MYR Group Profile

MYR Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical construction services. It operates through the Transmission and Distribution (T&D); and Commercial and Industrial (C&I) segment. The T&D segment offers a range of services on electric transmission and distribution networks and substation facilities.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for MYR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MYR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.