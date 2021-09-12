American Century Companies Inc. Has $3.68 Million Stock Holdings in Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,563 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 27,745 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.12% of Simmons First National worth $3,684,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $33,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in Simmons First National during the first quarter worth about $89,000. 66.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SFNC stock opened at $27.46 on Friday. Simmons First National Co. has a twelve month low of $14.84 and a twelve month high of $33.43. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44 and a beta of 0.88. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The bank reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $194.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $189.32 million. Simmons First National had a net margin of 28.67% and a return on equity of 9.08%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio is 30.00%.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and other financial products and services to individual and corporate customers. It conducts banking operations in communities throughout Arkansas, Colorado, Illinois, Kansas, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

