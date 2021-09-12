American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stake in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 1,128.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 144,860 shares of the shipping company’s stock after acquiring an additional 133,068 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.25% of Scorpio Tankers worth $3,194,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,929 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 9,596 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $646,000. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new position in Scorpio Tankers during the 1st quarter worth about $956,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,735 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $992,000 after acquiring an additional 22,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Scorpio Tankers by 28.5% during the 1st quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 17,891 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $330,000 after acquiring an additional 3,965 shares in the last quarter. 40.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have commented on STNG shares. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Sunday, August 8th. DNB Markets raised shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price objective on shares of Scorpio Tankers in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $24.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Scorpio Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.11.

Shares of NYSE STNG opened at $16.10 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $935.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.13 and a beta of 1.10. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.28 and a 12 month high of $24.67. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.94) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.93) by ($0.01). Scorpio Tankers had a negative net margin of 35.92% and a negative return on equity of 9.07%. The company had revenue of $138.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.57 million. Analysts anticipate that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post -3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.48%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.80%.

Scorpio Tankers Profile

Scorpio Tankers, Inc engages in the provision of marine transportation of petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Handymax, MR, LR1/Panamax, and LR2/Aframax. The company was founded by Emanuele A. Lauro on July 1, 2009 and is headquartered in Monaco.

