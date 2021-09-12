American Century Companies Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. (NYSE:BCEI) by 98.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,661 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,139 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.21% of Bonanza Creek Energy worth $3,044,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Bonanza Creek Energy by 3,217.5% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,327 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Lebenthal Global Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $252,000. Finally, Aspen Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bonanza Creek Energy in the first quarter valued at approximately $258,000.

Get Bonanza Creek Energy alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on BCEI shares. TheStreet downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $64.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bonanza Creek Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Truist increased their price target on Bonanza Creek Energy from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bonanza Creek Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

In other news, Director Paul Keglevic sold 10,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.78, for a total value of $437,339.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,471 shares in the company, valued at $490,729.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Brant Demuth sold 1,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.05, for a total value of $73,185.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 38,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,676,711.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bonanza Creek Energy stock opened at $43.87 on Friday. Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $15.88 and a one year high of $50.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.18. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 2.14.

Bonanza Creek Energy (NYSE:BCEI) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The oil and gas producer reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.14). Bonanza Creek Energy had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.45%. The business had revenue of $156.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.80 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc. will post 6.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. Bonanza Creek Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.28%.

Bonanza Creek Energy Company Profile

Bonanza Creek Energy, Inc engages in the extraction of oil and associated liquids-rich natural gas. It focuses on the Niobrara and Codell formations in the Denver-Julesburg Basin. The company was founded on December 2, 2010 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

See Also: Trading Strategy Methods for Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bonanza Creek Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.