American Century Companies Inc. Makes New Investment in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new position in Codexis, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDXS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 128,060 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,902,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.20% of Codexis at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Codexis by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,085 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after acquiring an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 128,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,946,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its holdings in shares of Codexis by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 15,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 2,200 shares during the last quarter. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CDXS opened at $26.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -72.59 and a beta of 1.29. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.23. Codexis, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.29 and a 12-month high of $29.56.

Codexis (NASDAQ:CDXS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.10. Codexis had a negative return on equity of 15.90% and a negative net margin of 28.16%. The firm had revenue of $25.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.04 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Codexis, Inc. will post -0.4 EPS for the current year.

In other Codexis news, Director Patrick Y. Yang sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.31, for a total value of $406,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 78,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,594,578.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 7.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Codexis from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Codexis in a report on Friday, June 18th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Codexis from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. HC Wainwright raised their target price on Codexis from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Codexis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.00.

Codexis, Inc is an enzyme engineering company, which engages in the development and sale of therapeutics. It operates through the Performance Enzymes and Novel Biotherapeutics segments. The Performance Enzymes segment commercializes CodeEvolver protein engineering technology platform and products in the pharmaceuticals market.

