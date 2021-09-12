American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 10,887 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,227 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,887 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.22% of The Shyft Group worth $2,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $64,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $78,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of The Shyft Group by 11.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after buying an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Shyft Group in the 1st quarter valued at $108,000. 72.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Shyft Group alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SHYF opened at $42.34 on Friday. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.29 and a 12 month high of $45.08. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.52.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.02. The Shyft Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The firm had revenue of $243.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $245.90 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.025 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SHYF shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st.

In related news, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.03, for a total value of $630,450.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 386,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,262,962.11. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,000 shares of company stock worth $2,017,400. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

About The Shyft Group

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

See Also: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for The Shyft Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Shyft Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.