American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 13,596 Shares of Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM)

American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Sanderson Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFM) by 651.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,682 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Sanderson Farms worth $2,948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.5% in the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 1,918 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 1.9% in the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 5,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 5.9% in the first quarter. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP now owns 1,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 2.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its position in shares of Sanderson Farms by 4.3% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $701,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.98% of the company’s stock.

Sanderson Farms stock opened at $187.15 on Friday. Sanderson Farms, Inc. has a 12 month low of $112.73 and a 12 month high of $197.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $188.76 and its 200-day moving average is $173.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.93, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $4.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.97, a PEG ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.67.

Sanderson Farms (NASDAQ:SAFM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $7.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.73 by $0.65. Sanderson Farms had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Sanderson Farms, Inc. will post 17.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. Sanderson Farms’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -429.27%.

SAFM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Stephens lifted their target price on Sanderson Farms from $190.00 to $203.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Sanderson Farms from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $210.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Sanderson Farms from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $203.00 price target on shares of Sanderson Farms in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Sanderson Farms from $180.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $195.00.

Sanderson Farms, Inc is a poultry processing company, which engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, further processed, and partially cooked chicken products. It operates through the following divisions: Production, Processing, and Foods. The Production division refers to the production of chickens to the broiler stage.

