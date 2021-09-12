American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 19,146 Shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in shares of Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) by 43.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 62,955 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,146 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.24% of Zumiez worth $3,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 404.5% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 888 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 712 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 7,631.3% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,237 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Zumiez by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,555 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Zumiez during the 1st quarter worth about $116,000. 75.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ ZUMZ opened at $37.78 on Friday. Zumiez Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.67 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The stock has a market cap of $974.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.33.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.23. Zumiez had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business had revenue of $268.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $280.51 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.01 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Zumiez Inc. will post 4.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ZUMZ shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Zumiez from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Zumiez from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Pivotal Research dropped their price target on shares of Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.80.

In other Zumiez news, Director Holmes Kalen sold 2,484 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.19, for a total value of $109,767.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,451 shares of company stock valued at $326,207. Company insiders own 23.10% of the company’s stock.

Zumiez Company Profile

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

