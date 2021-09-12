American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 22,978 Shares of G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 109,017 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,978 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.23% of G-III Apparel Group worth $3,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 44.8% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,477 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 1,076 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 5,421.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,969 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,879 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 7.6% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 5,812 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in G-III Apparel Group in the first quarter worth about $189,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ GIII opened at $29.28 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $30.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 3.00. G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $13.01 and a 52 week high of $35.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 1st. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.29. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 5.23%. The firm had revenue of $483.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $467.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. G-III Apparel Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

GIII has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, September 6th. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of G-III Apparel Group from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Barclays boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group boosted their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.29.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Director Alan Feller sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.85, for a total value of $318,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 25,654 shares in the company, valued at approximately $817,079.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

About G-III Apparel Group

G-III Apparel Group Ltd. engages in designing, sourcing, and marketing of women’s apparel. The firm’s product range includes outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women’s suits and performance wear; as well as handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage. It operates through the Wholesale and Retail segments.

