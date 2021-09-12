American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 34,131 Shares of Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH)

American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH) by 60.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,238 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 34,131 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.18% of Textainer Group worth $3,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of TGH. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $374,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,455,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $223,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Textainer Group in the first quarter worth approximately $212,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Textainer Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 56,770 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,626,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Textainer Group alerts:

Shares of TGH stock opened at $32.74 on Friday. Textainer Group Holdings Limited has a 12 month low of $12.20 and a 12 month high of $37.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.48 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.14.

Textainer Group (NYSE:TGH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The transportation company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $187.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $193.96 million. Textainer Group had a net margin of 29.87% and a return on equity of 15.22%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Textainer Group Holdings Limited will post 4.98 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Textainer Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Textainer Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th.

Textainer Group Company Profile

Textainer Group Holdings Ltd. engages in the purchase, management, leasing, and resale of a fleet of marine cargo containers. It operates through the following segments: Container Ownership, Container Management, and Container Resale. The Container Ownership segment consists primarily of standard dry freight containers and also includes special-purpose containers.

Featured Story: Trade Deficit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Textainer Group Holdings Limited (NYSE:TGH).

Receive News & Ratings for Textainer Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Textainer Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.