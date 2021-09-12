American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 62,685 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 161.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 62,685 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.06% of Valvoline worth $3,295,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VVV. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $415,083,000 after purchasing an additional 350,109 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 58.7% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,639,020 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $304,501,000 after purchasing an additional 4,304,187 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Valvoline in the 1st quarter worth about $199,369,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 785.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,808,062 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $151,416,000 after purchasing an additional 5,152,377 shares during the period. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Valvoline by 32.0% in the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $94,452,000 after purchasing an additional 878,469 shares during the period. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Valvoline alerts:

In other Valvoline news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $31.12 on Friday. Valvoline Inc. has a 1 year low of $18.34 and a 1 year high of $34.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200 day moving average of $30.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $792.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a net margin of 13.37% and a negative return on equity of 841.46%. Valvoline’s revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.26 EPS. Research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

Valvoline Profile

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

Featured Article: What is the CBOE Russell 2000® Volatility Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV).

Receive News & Ratings for Valvoline Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valvoline and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.