American Century Companies Inc. Purchases 8,866 Shares of West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (NYSE:WFG) by 23.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 46,803 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,866 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in West Fraser Timber were worth $3,360,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of West Fraser Timber in the 2nd quarter worth $8,539,000. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $8,849,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in West Fraser Timber during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in West Fraser Timber by 16.6% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 89,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,432,000 after purchasing an additional 12,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc grew its stake in shares of West Fraser Timber by 101.2% in the second quarter. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc now owns 60,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,337,000 after acquiring an additional 30,350 shares during the period. 53.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have weighed in on WFG. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of West Fraser Timber in a report on Friday. Scotiabank reduced their price target on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$142.00 to C$141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of West Fraser Timber from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from $110.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “action list buuy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, CIBC cut their price objective on shares of West Fraser Timber from C$141.00 to C$118.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.83.

Shares of NYSE:WFG opened at $79.66 on Friday. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has a 1 year low of $45.03 and a 1 year high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.45 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.70. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $73.11 and its 200-day moving average price is $73.47.

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $12.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.50 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $3.78 billion during the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. will post 27.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be given a $0.198 dividend. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 22nd. West Fraser Timber’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.06%.

West Fraser Timber Profile

West Fraser Timber Co Ltd. is a diversified wood products company, which engages in producing lumber, engineered wood products (oriented strand board, laminated veneer lumber, medium density fiberboard, plywood, and particleboard), pulp, newsprint, wood chips, other residuals and renewable energy. Its products are used in home construction, repair and remodeling, industrial applications, papers, tissue, and box materials.

