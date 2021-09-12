American Century Companies Inc. Purchases New Shares in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK)

American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 494,300 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,025,000. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.29% of Endeavour Silver as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXK. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 83.4% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 17,456,771 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $86,586,000 after buying an additional 7,938,679 shares during the period. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Endeavour Silver in the 1st quarter valued at $2,997,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 312.8% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 543,665 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after buying an additional 411,955 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,462,697 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $17,175,000 after buying an additional 328,125 shares during the period. Finally, PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Endeavour Silver by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 751,647 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after buying an additional 300,917 shares during the period. 26.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Endeavour Silver from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.75 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Pi Financial restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$6.30 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday, June 4th. CIBC restated a “hold” rating and issued a C$8.25 price target on shares of Endeavour Silver in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Endeavour Silver from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.45.

EXK stock opened at $4.55 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.67. The company has a current ratio of 5.10, a quick ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $774.87 million, a PE ratio of 18.96 and a beta of 1.30. Endeavour Silver Corp. has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $7.76.

Endeavour Silver (NYSE:EXK) (TSE:EDR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The mining company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.02). Endeavour Silver had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 21.99%. On average, analysts forecast that Endeavour Silver Corp. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Endeavour Silver Corp. operates as a mineral company. It engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, development and exploitation of precious metal properties in Mexico and Chile. The firm’s projects include Terronera property in Jalisco, El Compas property, Guanacevi Mine in Durango, Bolanitos Mines in Guanajuato, and Parral project in Chihuahua, Mexico.

