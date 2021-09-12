American Century Companies Inc. Raises Holdings in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,982 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Central Garden & Pet worth $3,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 16.7% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 69,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,627,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $23,614,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al purchased a new stake in Central Garden & Pet in the 1st quarter worth approximately $368,000. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its position in Central Garden & Pet by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CENTA stock opened at $39.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 2.07. The company has a market cap of $2.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.99 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $47.57. Central Garden & Pet has a 1-year low of $33.13 and a 1-year high of $55.82.

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ:CENTA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.38. Central Garden & Pet had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 5.19%. Analysts anticipate that Central Garden & Pet will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Central Garden & Pet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.67.

Central Garden & Pet Company Profile

Central Garden & Pet Co is an innovator, producer and distributor of branded and private label products for the lawn & garden and pet supplies markets in the United States. Founded initially as a distribution company, it grew its business through a succession of over 50 acquisitions and created a broad portfolio which allows for economies of scale and market advantages.

