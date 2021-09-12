American Century Companies Inc. Raises Position in Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Encore Wire Co. (NASDAQ:WIRE) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 38,071 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,362 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned 0.18% of Encore Wire worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WIRE. Clarus Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $104,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 26.9% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Encore Wire by 3,691.1% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,706 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $196,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Encore Wire in the first quarter worth approximately $204,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ WIRE opened at $84.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a PE ratio of 6.53 and a beta of 1.13. Encore Wire Co. has a 12-month low of $45.32 and a 12-month high of $89.34. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $76.35.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Encore Wire Co. will post 15.92 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Encore Wire’s payout ratio is 2.17%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Encore Wire from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $90.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corp. engages in manufacturing copper electrical building wire and cable. The firm is a significant supplier of building wire for interior electrical wiring in commercial and industrial buildings, homes, apartments and manufactured housing. It offers an electric building wire product line that consists primarily of NM-B cable, UF-B cable, THHN/THWN-2 and other types of wire products, including Metal Clad, Armored Cable, Photovoltaic Cable and Bare Copper.

