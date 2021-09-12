American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) by 36.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,923 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,352 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Bank of Montreal were worth $3,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 0.5% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 24,075 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 3.6% during the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $338,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 4.7% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 2,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $261,000 after buying an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 6.4% during the second quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 2,898 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in Bank of Montreal by 5.8% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,511 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $313,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. 41.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Desjardins upped their price objective on Bank of Montreal from C$133.00 to C$138.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$143.00 to C$149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Bank of Montreal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on Bank of Montreal from $138.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bank of Montreal from C$139.00 to C$146.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $138.27.

BMO opened at $100.88 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $65.36 billion, a PE ratio of 11.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $100.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $97.19. Bank of Montreal has a fifty-two week low of $56.96 and a fifty-two week high of $106.88.

Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO) (TSE:BMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The bank reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.39 billion. Bank of Montreal had a return on equity of 16.01% and a net margin of 22.10%. The company’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.85 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Bank of Montreal will post 9.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st will be issued a $0.848 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is currently 59.16%.

Bank of Montreal Profile

Bank of Montreal engages in the provision of banking and financial services to individuals and institutions. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking (Canadian P&C) and United States Personal and Commercial Banking (U.S. P&C). The Canadian P&C segment refers to retail banking and financial operations in Canada.

