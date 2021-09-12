American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 107.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,978 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 108,458 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.10% of CNX Resources worth $2,855,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CNX. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CNX Resources by 29.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,326,024 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $35,821,000 after buying an additional 752,984 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $72,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 204.3% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 43,068 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 28,916 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of CNX Resources by 69.6% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,368 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 3,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of CNX Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $174,000. 91.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CNX opened at $11.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of -8.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s fifty day moving average is $12.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.35. CNX Resources Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.31 and a fifty-two week high of $15.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $359.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $390.40 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners raised shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CNX Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Bank of America cut shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of CNX Resources from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.58.

CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.

