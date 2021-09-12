American Century Companies Inc. Raises Stock Position in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI)

American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 84,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,024 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of United Bankshares worth $3,089,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 29.1% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after acquiring an additional 16,891 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP purchased a new stake in United Bankshares in the 1st quarter worth $1,212,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 73.8% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 76,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,306 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in United Bankshares by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,853 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NTV Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in United Bankshares by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. NTV Asset Management LLC now owns 72,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,805,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares during the last quarter. 63.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $33.47 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.35. United Bankshares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.57 and a twelve month high of $42.50.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $264.95 million. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that United Bankshares, Inc. will post 2.72 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. United Bankshares’s payout ratio is 58.33%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on UBSI. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $34.67 target price (down previously from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.89.

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

