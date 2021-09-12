American Century Companies Inc. Sells 1,141,163 Shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 57.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 847,233 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,141,163 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Yamana Gold worth $3,575,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of AUY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,495,132 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $14,247,000 after acquiring an additional 61,805 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,652,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Yamana Gold during the first quarter valued at approximately $551,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 905.1% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 200,014 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 180,114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its stake in Yamana Gold by 19.8% during the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 158,800 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $690,000 after acquiring an additional 26,200 shares in the last quarter. 46.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Yamana Gold stock opened at $4.13 on Friday. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $6.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.95 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a fifty day moving average of $4.29 and a 200-day moving average of $4.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.71.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.02. Yamana Gold had a net margin of 9.49% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The company had revenue of $437.40 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. This is a positive change from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.25%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Yamana Gold from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $6.50 price target on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial cut their price target on shares of Yamana Gold from C$7.75 to C$7.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.81.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold, Inc engages in the production of gold, silver and copper. It operates through the following segments: El Peñón, Canadian Malartic, Jacobina, Minera Florida, Cerro Moro, Other Mines, and Corporate and Other. The company was founded by Peter Marrone on July 30, 2003 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

