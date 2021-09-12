American Century Companies Inc. Sells 12,978 Shares of Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX) by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 12,978 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Southwest Gas worth $2,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 34.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,508,714 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $653,342,000 after acquiring an additional 2,442,340 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Southwest Gas by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,650,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $113,389,000 after acquiring an additional 79,341 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,123,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $77,227,000 after purchasing an additional 120,123 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 926,590 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $63,665,000 after purchasing an additional 34,218 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Southwest Gas by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 675,440 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $46,410,000 after purchasing an additional 62,844 shares in the last quarter. 80.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock opened at $68.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.00 and a twelve month high of $75.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.68. The firm has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a PE ratio of 14.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.18.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.03). Southwest Gas had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $821.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $775.39 million. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 4.09 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on SWX shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Bank of America upgraded Southwest Gas from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.25.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc engages in the energy business. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. The Natural Gas Operations segment focuses in purchasing, distribution, and transportation of natural gas in Arizona, California, and Nevada.

