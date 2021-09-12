American Century Companies Inc. Sells 162,012 Shares of TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) by 29.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392,588 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 162,012 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of TechnipFMC worth $3,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of TechnipFMC in the second quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 18.2% in the second quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 25,176 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 3,869 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 0.3% in the second quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 637,902 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,982 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 56,283 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 8,364 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of TechnipFMC by 52.1% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 173,210 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,568,000 after purchasing an additional 59,301 shares during the period. 80.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.34.

FTI stock opened at $6.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.26. TechnipFMC plc has a one year low of $5.11 and a one year high of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 19.35 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.97.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.05). TechnipFMC had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 1.57%. The company had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. TechnipFMC’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post -0.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About TechnipFMC

TechnipFMC Plc is an energy service company, which engages in the provision of solutions for the production and transformation of hydrocarbons. It operates through the following segments: Subsea and Surface Technologies. The Subsea segment engages in designing, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication and installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

