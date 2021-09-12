American Century Companies Inc. Sells 210,956 Shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

American Century Companies Inc. lowered its position in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 95.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,452 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 210,956 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $3,015,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 153.3% in the 2nd quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 114 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Todd Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 232,642 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $74,215,000 after buying an additional 47,706 shares in the last quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Venture Visionary Partners LLC now owns 3,794 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,210,000 after buying an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 315.3% in the 2nd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,539 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $10,699,000 after buying an additional 25,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get United Rentals alerts:

NYSE URI opened at $341.29 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $333.01 and a 200-day moving average of $324.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.03. United Rentals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.01 and a 52 week high of $364.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.85.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $4.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.81 by ($0.15). United Rentals had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 11.36%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 21.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on URI. Barclays increased their target price on United Rentals from $255.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on United Rentals from $360.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Citigroup raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on United Rentals from $267.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, UBS Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $335.00 to $375.00 in a report on Friday, June 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $310.17.

United Rentals Profile

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. It offers rent to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners and government entities. The firm operates through two business segments: General Rentals; and Trench, Power & Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment engages in the rental of construction, aerial and industrial equipment, general tools and light equipment, and related services and activities.

Further Reading: Moving Average (MA)

Receive News & Ratings for United Rentals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Rentals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.