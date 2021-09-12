American Century Companies Inc. Sells 257,847 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

American Century Companies Inc. reduced its holdings in Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 35,296 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 257,847 shares during the quarter. American Century Companies Inc. owned about 0.05% of Texas Roadhouse worth $3,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 1.2% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 179,795 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $17,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,673 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $834,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 5.9% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 4,851 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $467,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 6.0% in the second quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 28,453 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,737,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. 79.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on TXRH. Truist lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. BTIG Research reissued a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Texas Roadhouse in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Texas Roadhouse from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.05.

NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $91.94 on Friday. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.45 and a 1 year high of $110.75. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $93.60 and a 200-day moving average of $95.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.35% and a return on equity of 19.16%. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 7th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 355.56%.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

