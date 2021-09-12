American Century Companies Inc. Sells 49,175 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Magellan Health worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Magellan Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.

Get Magellan Health alerts:

MGLN stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Magellan Health (NASDAQ:MGLN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.14 billion. Magellan Health had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 6.50%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.86 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Magellan Health, Inc. will post 3.22 EPS for the current year.

Magellan Health Profile

Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.

Featured Article: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.