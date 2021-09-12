American Century Companies Inc. Sells 49,175 Shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN)

American Century Companies Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Magellan Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGLN) by 58.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,991 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,175 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Magellan Health worth $3,296,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Magellan Health by 0.6% during the first quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,770,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 14,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Magellan Health by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.56% of the company’s stock.
MGLN stock opened at $94.68 on Friday. Magellan Health, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $95.43. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.19. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.53 and its 200-day moving average is $94.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.20, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.
Magellan Health Profile
Magellan Health, Inc engages in the business of healthcare management. It operates through the following segments: Healthcare, Pharmacy Management and Corporate. The Healthcare segment includes the Behavioral & Specialty Health reporting unit, which provides carve-out management services for behavioral health, employee assistance plans, and other areas of specialty healthcare.
Featured Article: What are economic reports?
Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.