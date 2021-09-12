American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) Stock Position Raised by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact (NYSEARCA:MID) by 104.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 93,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47,955 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned 28.85% of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact worth $5,246,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MID opened at $59.96 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.00. American Century Mid Cap Growth Impact has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $61.49.

