American Express (NYSE:AXP) Stock Position Raised by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,666 shares of the payment services company’s stock after buying an additional 3,722 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $2,588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in AXP. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd boosted its stake in American Express by 92.6% during the 1st quarter. Geo Capital Gestora de Recursos Ltd now owns 208 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new position in American Express during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in American Express by 192.5% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 272 shares of the payment services company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. 84.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

American Express stock opened at $158.72 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $126.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $167.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $157.83. American Express has a twelve month low of $89.11 and a twelve month high of $179.67.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The payment services company reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $1.16. The firm had revenue of $10.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.59 billion. American Express had a net margin of 18.72% and a return on equity of 26.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 74,677 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.48, for a total value of $12,730,934.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 20,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.44, for a total transaction of $3,412,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,987 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,586,009.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on AXP. began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $183.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of American Express from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Monday, August 30th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $173.18 price target on shares of American Express in a research note on Sunday, July 25th. Finally, began coverage on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $183.00 price target for the company. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, American Express has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $163.15.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Co engages in the provision of charge and credit card products and travel-related services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, Global Merchant and Network Services, and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Services Group segment issues a wide range of proprietary consumer cards globally.

