American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seventeen analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, seven have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $42.63.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th.

NYSE AMH opened at $40.61 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $41.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.50. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $26.96 and a 1 year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The company has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a PE ratio of 131.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 12.45% and a return on equity of 2.41%. On average, research analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

In other news, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total value of $105,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total transaction of $316,875.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 220.2% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 808 shares during the period. Spirit of America Management Corp NY purchased a new stake in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $58,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 3,784.9% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the period. Finally, Muzinich & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in American Homes 4 Rent during the 2nd quarter worth $95,000. 85.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

