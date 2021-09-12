American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) Shares Acquired by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lifted its stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 73.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,547 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,253 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $1,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMH. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in American Homes 4 Rent by 97.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 162,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 80,314 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,644,569 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $139,337,000 after acquiring an additional 232,265 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 5.2% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 141,088 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,004 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 67,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of American Homes 4 Rent in the 1st quarter valued at $211,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.57% of the company’s stock.

Get American Homes 4 Rent alerts:

AMH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Zelman & Associates reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Homes 4 Rent from $42.50 to $43.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, American Homes 4 Rent has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.54.

Shares of NYSE AMH opened at $40.61 on Friday. American Homes 4 Rent has a one year low of $26.96 and a one year high of $42.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 131.00, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.50.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.41% and a net margin of 12.45%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.48%.

In other news, CFO Christopher Lau sold 7,500 shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.25, for a total value of $316,875.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Douglas N. Benham sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.31, for a total transaction of $105,240.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $1,453,955. 6.61% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Homes 4 Rent Profile

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH).

Receive News & Ratings for American Homes 4 Rent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Homes 4 Rent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.