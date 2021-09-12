American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) Shares Bought by New York State Common Retirement Fund

New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in American National Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAT) by 49.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,901 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,295 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in American National Group were worth $1,916,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ANAT. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its holdings in shares of American National Group by 64.3% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 861 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of American National Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $204,000. Cannon Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $216,000. Finally, Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in American National Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $270,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.69% of the company’s stock.

ANAT stock opened at $190.30 on Friday. American National Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.04 and a 1 year high of $195.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $175.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $142.79.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.82 dividend. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd.

American National Group Profile

American National Group, Inc operates as an insurance company. It engages in the provision of life insurance, annuities, health insurance, credit insurance, pension products and property, and casualty insurance for personal lines, agribusiness, and commercial exposures. The company was founded in 1905 and is headquartered in Galveston, TX.

