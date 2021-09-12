American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) Releases FY22 Earnings Guidance

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.02-2.26 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $2.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $280-295 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $291.68 million.American Outdoor Brands also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.020-$2.260 EPS.

Several research firms recently weighed in on AOUT. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on American Outdoor Brands from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Outdoor Brands from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, B. Riley restated a buy rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of American Outdoor Brands in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $32.29.

Shares of American Outdoor Brands stock opened at $25.90 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $365.19 million and a PE ratio of 18.37. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.01. American Outdoor Brands has a one year low of $12.24 and a one year high of $36.62.

American Outdoor Brands (NASDAQ:AOUT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 8th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $60.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.59 million. American Outdoor Brands had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 11.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Outdoor Brands will post 2.06 EPS for the current year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in American Outdoor Brands stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of American Outdoor Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:AOUT) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 21,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $535,000. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.15% of American Outdoor Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Outdoor Brands, Inc provides outdoor products and accessories for rugged outdoor enthusiasts in the United States and internationally. The company offers hunting, fishing, camping, shooting, and personal security and defense products. Its products include shooting supplies, rests, vaults, and other related accessories; premium sportsmen knives and tools for fishing and hunting; land management tools for hunting preparedness; harvesting products for post-hunt or post-fishing activities; electro-optical devices comprising hunting optics, firearm aiming devices, flashlights, and laser grips; reloading, gunsmithing, and firearm cleaning supplies; and survival, camping, and emergency preparedness products.

