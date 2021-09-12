American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the sixteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $298.29.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $285.00 to $302.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer cut shares of American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Friday. Truist Securities upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $288.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 12th.

In other American Tower news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total transaction of $27,287.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Tower in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in American Tower during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $285.43 and a 200-day moving average of $259.22. The company has a market cap of $133.76 billion, a PE ratio of 59.25, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.24. American Tower has a one year low of $197.50 and a one year high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. On average, equities research analysts expect that American Tower will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Tower Company Profile

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

