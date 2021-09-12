American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) Shares Acquired by Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC

Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 665 shares during the period. Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of American Tower during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of American Tower by 116.4% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 158 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in shares of American Tower by 70.0% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director David E. Sharbutt sold 739 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.71, for a total transaction of $222,224.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.87, for a total value of $27,287.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,811,856.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,085 shares of company stock worth $2,552,330 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AMT opened at $293.88 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $285.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $259.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $133.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.01, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.83. American Tower Co. has a 12-month low of $197.50 and a 12-month high of $303.72.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.27 by ($0.62). American Tower had a return on equity of 44.60% and a net margin of 25.84%. Equities analysts forecast that American Tower Co. will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on American Tower from $261.00 to $296.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Oppenheimer cut American Tower from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $305.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on American Tower from $280.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $298.29.

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

