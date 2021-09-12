Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Shares Sold by Securian Asset Management Inc

Securian Asset Management Inc decreased its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,388 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $12,038,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 0.8% in the first quarter. Folger Nolan Fleming Douglas Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,986 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Colonial Trust Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 2.0% in the first quarter. Colonial Trust Advisors now owns 2,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $520,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.0% in the first quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,965 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $987,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 1.8% during the first quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Miracle Mile Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Amgen by 4.0% during the second quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,077 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Amgen alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Amgen from $272.00 to $277.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on Amgen in a research report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Amgen in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $249.70.

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN opened at $213.75 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.31. The firm has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $233.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $240.13. Amgen Inc. has a 52 week low of $210.28 and a 52 week high of $276.69.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The firm had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.43 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 17th were paid a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 42.41%.

About Amgen

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Recommended Story: How To Calculate Debt-to-Equity Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.