Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) Stake Raised by Linscomb & Williams Inc.

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,724 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,489 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Amgen were worth $9,439,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Amgen in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amgen by 1,587.5% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 135 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 74.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMGN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Amgen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $280.00 to $251.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Amgen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $255.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Amgen from $238.00 to $234.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $222.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Amgen from $296.00 to $301.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $249.70.

AMGN traded down $1.83 on Friday, hitting $213.75. The company had a trading volume of 2,218,110 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,697. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $233.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $240.13. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $210.28 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.45, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market cap of $121.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.68.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical research company reported $4.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.09 by $0.29. Amgen had a return on equity of 99.85% and a net margin of 22.55%. The company had revenue of $6.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.43 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Amgen Inc. will post 16.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th were issued a dividend of $1.76 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 16th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.29%. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.41%.

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

