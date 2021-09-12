Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $103.83 Million

Equities analysts expect Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) to post $103.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have provided estimates for Amphastar Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $106.30 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.90 million. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals reported sales of $83.43 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 24.5%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, November 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $418.78 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $410.40 million to $431.13 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $472.93 million, with estimates ranging from $452.80 million to $502.80 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Amphastar Pharmaceuticals.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 8.01% and a net margin of 2.72%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

In other news, EVP Rong Zhou sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.87, for a total transaction of $125,220.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,925,132.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $203,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,711 shares of company stock worth $1,066,412. 28.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 30.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 718,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,170,000 after buying an additional 166,002 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 194,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after buying an additional 6,202 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 55.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 44,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after buying an additional 15,937 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 6.7% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 3,441,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,046,000 after buying an additional 215,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $59,000. 56.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of AMPH stock opened at $17.83 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market capitalization of $856.41 million, a PE ratio of 84.91 and a beta of 0.74. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.63.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

