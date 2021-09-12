Ampleforth (AMPL) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $1.36 Million

Ampleforth (CURRENCY:AMPL) traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 12th. Ampleforth has a market capitalization of $106.66 million and approximately $1.36 million worth of Ampleforth was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Ampleforth has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar. One Ampleforth coin can now be bought for approximately $0.95 or 0.00002095 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Ampleforth

AMPL is a coin. Its launch date was February 13th, 2018. Ampleforth’s total supply is 151,610,663 coins and its circulating supply is 112,531,616 coins. The Reddit community for Ampleforth is /r/ampleforthcrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ampleforth’s official website is www.ampleforth.org . Ampleforth’s official Twitter account is @ampleforthorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ampleforth is www.ampleforth.org/#

According to CryptoCompare, “Ampleforth is a digital-asset-protocol for smart commodity-money. The Ampleforth protocol receives exchange-rate information from trusted oracles and propagates that to holders of its units (Amples) by proportionally increasing or decreasing the number of tokens each individual holds. For traders, these changes in exchange-rate and quantity translate into changes in Ample’s market capitalization. Traders with short time horizons, especially those using automated or algorithmic approaches, will thus have to devise new strategies to trade Amples. Ultimately, unique trader behavior in response to the protocol’s incentives is expected to produce a step-function-like movement pattern with lower correlation to Bitcoin than existing digital assets. This makes Amples uniquely suited for the following near, medium, and long term uses. “

Buying and Selling Ampleforth

