Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Stake Raised by Centaurus Financial Inc.

Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,216 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,740 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF worth $1,107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Anfield Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter worth $1,396,000. Lincoln National Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $273,000. First PREMIER Bank bought a new stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $133,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $784,000.

Shares of BLOK opened at $48.76 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $46.98 and its 200-day moving average is $49.26. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $23.40 and a 12 month high of $62.94.

