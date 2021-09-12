Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.08 Million

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post sales of $114.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.35 million and the lowest is $99.51 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 546%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $391.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.34 million to $443.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $747.10 million, with estimates ranging from $664.56 million to $872.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after buying an additional 263,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

