Analysts Anticipate Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $114.08 Million

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Brokerages expect Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Company Ltd. (NYSE:BHVN) to post sales of $114.08 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $124.35 million and the lowest is $99.51 million. Biohaven Pharmaceutical posted sales of $17.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 546%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Biohaven Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $391.08 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $357.34 million to $443.71 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $747.10 million, with estimates ranging from $664.56 million to $872.21 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Biohaven Pharmaceutical.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($3.23) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.77) by ($0.46). The firm had revenue of $92.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.85 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 858.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.55) EPS.

BHVN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $92.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $111.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical from $69.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Biohaven Pharmaceutical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BHVN. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical during the first quarter valued at approximately $365,000. Oak Ridge Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 689.4% during the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 302,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,648,000 after buying an additional 263,821 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 28.8% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 776 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 20.9% in the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,456,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,556,000 after purchasing an additional 251,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its stake in Biohaven Pharmaceutical by 10.7% in the first quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 8,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $584,000 after purchasing an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BHVN stock opened at $134.54 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.39 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.91 and its 200 day moving average is $95.04. Biohaven Pharmaceutical has a 1-year low of $57.70 and a 1-year high of $139.50.

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Company Profile

Biohaven Pharmaceutical Holding Co Ltd. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of late-stage product candidates targeting neurological diseases, including rare disorders. It focuses on a pipeline of product candidates that represent mechanistic platforms, calcitonin gene-related peptide receptor antagonists, and glutamate modulators.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Biohaven Pharmaceutical (BHVN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Biohaven Pharmaceutical (NYSE:BHVN)

Receive News & Ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Biohaven Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.