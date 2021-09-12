Analysts Anticipate Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) Will Post Earnings of $0.21 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Largo Resources Ltd. (NYSE:LGO) to announce earnings of $0.21 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Largo Resources’ earnings. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Largo Resources will report full year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.18 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.58 to $1.05. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Largo Resources.

Get Largo Resources alerts:

Largo Resources (NYSE:LGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $54.29 million during the quarter. Largo Resources had a return on equity of 8.96% and a net margin of 13.44%.

LGO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Largo Resources from C$25.00 to C$24.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target on shares of Largo Resources in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Largo Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LGO. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $105,846,000. Arias Resource Capital GP Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $436,817,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources in the second quarter worth about $46,582,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,977,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Largo Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,021,000.

LGO traded down $0.04 on Friday, hitting $12.96. The company had a trading volume of 37,876 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.81 and a current ratio of 3.82. The firm has a market cap of $838.25 million and a P/E ratio of 40.50. Largo Resources has a 12-month low of $6.82 and a 12-month high of $18.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $14.74.

About Largo Resources

Largo Resources Ltd. engages in the exploration and production of vanadium at the Maracas Menchen Mine located in Brazil. The firm mines and sells vanadium pentoxide flake, high purity vanadium pentoxide flake, and high purity vanadium pentoxide powder. It also focuses on the advancement of renewable energy storage solutions through its vanadium redox flow battery technology.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Largo Resources (LGO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Largo Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Largo Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.