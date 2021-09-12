Analysts Anticipate Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.14 Billion

Equities analysts predict that Nexstar Media Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXST) will announce sales of $1.14 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Nexstar Media Group’s earnings. Nexstar Media Group reported sales of $1.12 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, November 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Nexstar Media Group will report full year sales of $4.60 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.58 billion to $4.62 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $5.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.15 billion to $5.18 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Nexstar Media Group.

Get Nexstar Media Group alerts:

Nexstar Media Group (NASDAQ:NXST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $4.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.64. Nexstar Media Group had a net margin of 20.17% and a return on equity of 38.21%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.13 earnings per share. Nexstar Media Group’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nexstar Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Nexstar Media Group from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.67.

In related news, insider Andrew Alford sold 189 shares of Nexstar Media Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.50, for a total value of $26,932.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $627,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 224,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,206,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 27,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,114,000 after acquiring an additional 4,612 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Colony Group LLC lifted its stake in Nexstar Media Group by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 47,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,003,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nexstar Media Group during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,291,000. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NXST opened at $141.64 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a current ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $147.70. Nexstar Media Group has a fifty-two week low of $80.42 and a fifty-two week high of $163.62.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Nexstar Media Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.12%.

Nexstar Media Group Company Profile

Nexstar Media Group, Inc is a television broadcasting and digital media company, which engages in the acquisition, development, and operation of television stations and interactive community websites and digital media services. The firm offers services free over-the-air programming which includes programs produced by networks with which the stations are affiliated, programs that the stations produce, and first-run and rerun syndicated programs that the stations acquire.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Nexstar Media Group (NXST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Nexstar Media Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexstar Media Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.