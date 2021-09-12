Analysts Anticipate Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $14.07 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) to announce $14.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ocular Therapeutix’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $9.50 million and the highest is $16.55 million. Ocular Therapeutix posted sales of $5.88 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 139.3%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ocular Therapeutix will report full-year sales of $49.43 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $38.94 million to $55.52 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $107.17 million, with estimates ranging from $54.28 million to $167.14 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ocular Therapeutix.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.09. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative net margin of 318.77% and a negative return on equity of 51.58%.

OCUL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. HC Wainwright upgraded shares of Ocular Therapeutix from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $33.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.67.

In related news, CEO Antony C. Mattessich bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.89 per share, for a total transaction of $49,450.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 102,900 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,017,681. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OCUL. FMR LLC raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 548.5% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,198,937 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,001,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,069 shares in the last quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,956,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Ocular Therapeutix by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,548,627 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $25,414,000 after purchasing an additional 461,855 shares in the last quarter. Rubric Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Ocular Therapeutix in the 1st quarter worth about $6,275,000. Finally, Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Ocular Therapeutix by 527.8% in the 1st quarter. Kamunting Street Capital Management L.P. now owns 436,307 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,160,000 after buying an additional 366,806 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL stock opened at $10.87 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $832.46 million, a P/E ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 10.05 and a quick ratio of 10.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $11.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.48. Ocular Therapeutix has a one year low of $7.50 and a one year high of $24.30.

About Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye. Its product pipeline includes Dextenza, OTX-TP, and OTX-TIC. The company was founded by Amarpreet S. Sawhney and Farhad Khosravi on September 12, 2006 and is headquartered in Bedford, MA.

