Analysts Anticipate Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $8.30 Billion

Analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) will post sales of $8.30 billion for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Starbucks’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.12 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.45 billion. Starbucks reported sales of $6.20 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Starbucks will report full-year sales of $29.21 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $29.03 billion to $29.36 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $32.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.44 billion to $32.46 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Starbucks.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The coffee company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $7.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 10.43% and a negative return on equity of 43.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 77.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.46) earnings per share.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $127.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, June 20th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Starbucks from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.15.

Shares of SBUX stock opened at $119.34 on Friday. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $81.75 and a 12 month high of $126.32. The stock has a market cap of $140.71 billion, a PE ratio of 49.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 12th were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 11th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In related news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 359,177 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.81, for a total transaction of $44,110,527.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO John Culver sold 148,619 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total value of $17,685,661.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SBUX. Bell Bank boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bell Bank now owns 15,838 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Torray LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Torray LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $457,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 5,304 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $593,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 10,840 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $357,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.78% of the company’s stock.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific (CAP); Europe, Middle East, and Africa (EMEA); and Channel Development. The Americas, CAP, EMEA segments sells coffee and other beverages, complementary food, packaged coffees, single-serve coffee products, and a focused selection of merchandise through company-oriented stores, and licensed stores.

Featured Article: Dividend Yield

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Starbucks (SBUX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.