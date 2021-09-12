Analysts Anticipate United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $6.87 Billion

Analysts expect United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) to post sales of $6.87 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for United Natural Foods’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $6.83 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $6.91 billion. United Natural Foods reported sales of $6.75 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, September 27th.

On average, analysts expect that United Natural Foods will report full-year sales of $27.06 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $27.01 billion to $27.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $27.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $26.95 billion to $28.12 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for United Natural Foods.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.06. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 18.27% and a net margin of 0.59%. The business had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.40 EPS. United Natural Foods’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have commented on UNFI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on United Natural Foods from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded United Natural Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.33.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $36.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. United Natural Foods has a twelve month low of $14.23 and a twelve month high of $42.40. The company has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.93.

In other United Natural Foods news, Director Peter Roy sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.60, for a total value of $292,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 235.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 12,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,000 after purchasing an additional 8,558 shares in the last quarter. QS Investors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of United Natural Foods by 77.9% in the first quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 57,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $264,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in United Natural Foods by 608.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 982,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,362,000 after acquiring an additional 843,700 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in United Natural Foods during the first quarter worth $204,000. Institutional investors own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

