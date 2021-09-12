Analysts Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Posted by on Sep 12th, 2021

Equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,380,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGN stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

Read More: What’s a Black Swan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Design Therapeutics (DSGN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN)

Receive News & Ratings for Design Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Design Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.