Analysts Expect Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.14) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.13) and the lowest is ($0.15). The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($0.71) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.72) to ($0.69). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.94) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.02) to ($0.85). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.04.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Design Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Arsani William acquired 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.45 per share, with a total value of $618,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cormorant Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in Design Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $146,409,000. Logos Global Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Design Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $81,702,000. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1.2% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,566,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,941,000 after purchasing an additional 31,445 shares during the period. RA Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in Design Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $65,380,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Design Therapeutics by 1.0% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,448,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,168,000 after purchasing an additional 13,714 shares during the last quarter. 49.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DSGN stock opened at $16.98 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.91. Design Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $13.93 and a twelve month high of $50.50.

Design Therapeutics Company Profile

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

