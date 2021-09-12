Analysts Expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) Will Announce Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Eagle Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:EGBN) to announce earnings of $1.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.14 and the highest is $1.20. Eagle Bancorp posted earnings of $1.28 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 8.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $5.10 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.75 to $5.22. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $4.48 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.62. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Eagle Bancorp.

Eagle Bancorp (NASDAQ:EGBN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $95.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.95 million. Eagle Bancorp had a return on equity of 13.65% and a net margin of 40.22%.

EGBN traded down $1.37 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $54.30. 100,310 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 74,119. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $56.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.29. Eagle Bancorp has a 52-week low of $24.81 and a 52-week high of $59.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.15.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 21st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. This is a boost from Eagle Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Eagle Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 34.31%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 47.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 52,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,787,000 after buying an additional 16,798 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 93,814 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,919,000 after buying an additional 21,962 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,022,339 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $160,818,000 after acquiring an additional 10,287 shares in the last quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP raised its position in shares of Eagle Bancorp by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 111,835 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,951,000 after acquiring an additional 55,154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bickling Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Eagle Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth $251,000. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

About Eagle Bancorp

Eagle Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. The firm offers checking accounts, business savings accounts, online and mobile banking, insurance, and investment advisory services; borrowing; and treasury management. Its customers include sole proprietors, small and medium-sized businesses, partnerships, corporations, non-profit organizations and associations, and investors living and working in and near the bank’s primary service area.

